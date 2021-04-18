Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $267,000 Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,434 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $103,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,119.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $731,260 over the last ninety days. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

NYSE:JEF opened at $32.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.42 and a 200-day moving average of $25.47. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.46. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $34.86.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

