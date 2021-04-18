Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases Shares of 13,419 Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

MEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mayville Engineering from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

NYSE:MEC opened at $16.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.95 million, a PE ratio of -33.44 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day moving average is $12.96. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $17.74.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. Research analysts predict that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Mayville Engineering Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

