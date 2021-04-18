Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 28,577 Shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its stake in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,086 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,577 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.16% of LSI Industries worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 586,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 433,102 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $1,158,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,251,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after acquiring an additional 219,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

LYTS stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. LSI Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average is $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.41 million, a PE ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.98.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $76.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.24 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upgraded LSI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on LSI Industries from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

