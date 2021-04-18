Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 3,364 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 35.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,364 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Camping World were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 37.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Camping World news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 391,130 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $14,546,124.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.32 per share, for a total transaction of $99,534.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 553,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,341,038.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,699,968 shares of company stock worth $66,152,573 in the last three months. 49.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CWH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $41.68 on Friday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $44.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.13 and a 200-day moving average of $32.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Camping World’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Camping World’s payout ratio is -55.38%.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

