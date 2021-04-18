Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 381,774 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 99.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 381,774 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 30,024 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,086,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,956,000 after buying an additional 212,148 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 5,054.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 352,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,053,000 after buying an additional 345,855 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on MS. UBS Group lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.65.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,452,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock opened at $78.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $147.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $35.53 and a one year high of $86.64.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

