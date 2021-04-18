Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 4,594 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,594 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $133,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IRWD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.17.

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $10.61 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $12.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.75. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 240.80% and a net margin of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $116.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 505,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $4,646,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,164.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 344,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,311,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,302.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,600,000 shares of company stock worth $15,552,210 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

