Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 9,135 Shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 45.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,135 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Universal Logistics were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ULH. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 317.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Universal Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ULH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Universal Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULH opened at $26.28 on Friday. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The stock has a market cap of $707.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.04.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $385.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is 19.72%.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

