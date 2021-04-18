Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Takes $335,000 Position in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,130 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Clearfield by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Clearfield by 1,593.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Clearfield in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Clearfield in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Clearfield by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearfield alerts:

NASDAQ CLFD opened at $29.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $410.29 million, a PE ratio of 56.45 and a beta of 0.95. Clearfield, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.61.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 7.84%. Analysts expect that Clearfield, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 7,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $270,674.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 520,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,326,704.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald R. Hayward sold 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $127,301.10. Insiders sold a total of 41,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,237 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CLFD. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Clearfield from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Clearfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.