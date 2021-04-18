Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires 146 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 15,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 25,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on D shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $78.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.07. The firm has a market cap of $63.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,944.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $87.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

