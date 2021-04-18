Welch & Forbes LLC Boosts Holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 10,322.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 676,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,692,000 after acquiring an additional 670,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,262,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 254.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 196,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,318,000 after acquiring an additional 141,245 shares in the last quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,072,000. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after acquiring an additional 14,174 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MOO opened at $90.84 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $90.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.09.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

