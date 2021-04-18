Welch & Forbes LLC Has $448,000 Stock Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Morningstar by 289.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,235,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,769,000 after buying an additional 1,661,332 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 391,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,601,000 after purchasing an additional 74,322 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 262,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,712,000 after purchasing an additional 21,122 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 252,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,555,000 after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $237.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.21. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.78 and a 12-month high of $255.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 58.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $380.40 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th.

In related news, insider Bevin Desmond sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.48, for a total value of $685,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.77, for a total transaction of $4,260,952.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,093,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,001,500.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,358 shares of company stock valued at $38,725,863. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

