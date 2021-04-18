Welch & Forbes LLC Invests $1.43 Million in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,512,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 650,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $142,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total transaction of $6,800,157.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,220,552 shares of company stock valued at $273,457,794 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $232.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.47 and its 200-day moving average is $273.75. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.07 and a 52 week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.64 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snowflake has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.59.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

