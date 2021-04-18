Welch & Forbes LLC Lowers Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $185,113,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,791,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 232,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,867,000 after buying an additional 78,694 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,541,000 after buying an additional 49,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,507,000 after buying an additional 41,105 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $406.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $256.19 and a 12 month high of $427.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $396.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

Several analysts have commented on GWW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $433.00 to $427.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.38.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.