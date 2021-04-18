Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases 178 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 15.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $739.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $665.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $634.71. The company has a market capitalization of $710.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1,485.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.76 and a 12 month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total value of $25,563,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,653 shares of company stock worth $63,685,949 over the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.74.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

