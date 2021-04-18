Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases 7,634 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 406,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $43,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ABBV. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.65.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,025.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.27. The company had a trading volume of 102,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,433,252. The company has a market capitalization of $191.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

