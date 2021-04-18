Welch & Forbes LLC Trims Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.32.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $179.71 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.85 and a 12-month high of $180.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

