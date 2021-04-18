Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stock Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the third quarter worth $331,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 27.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $107.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $52.52 and a 1 year high of $118.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.61.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.10). Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.64.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.