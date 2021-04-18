Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stake in Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Bank7 were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSVN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Bank7 by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bank7 by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank7 by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 18,777 shares during the period. 24.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank7 alerts:

NASDAQ:BSVN opened at $17.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $157.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 2.21. Bank7 Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.13.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. Bank7 had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 35.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank7 Corp. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Bank7 Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.