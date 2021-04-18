Wells Fargo & Company Raises JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target to $190.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.23.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $153.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.21 and its 200 day moving average is $129.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $82.40 and a 1 year high of $161.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,141 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,545. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

