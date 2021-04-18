WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Sets New 1-Year High at $54.45

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $54.45 and last traded at $53.97, with a volume of 8398 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.62.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.45.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.10%.

In other WestRock news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in WestRock during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WestRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in WestRock by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

