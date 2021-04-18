Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $339,000 Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 136,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,992,000 after buying an additional 8,688 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $144.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.04 and a 200-day moving average of $140.01. The company has a market cap of $198.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $126.53 and a one year high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.25.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.