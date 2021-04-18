Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stake Decreased by Salem Capital Management Inc.

Salem Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser accounts for 4.4% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $7,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,904,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,486,860. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.90 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.44 and its 200 day moving average is $32.38. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $38.74.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.36%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on WY shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.