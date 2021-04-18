WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

WH Smith (LON:SMWH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 2,100 ($27.44). Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of WH Smith from GBX 1,620 ($21.17) to GBX 1,618 ($21.14) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,608.25 ($21.01).

LON:SMWH opened at GBX 1,860 ($24.30) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,875.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,527.77. WH Smith has a twelve month low of GBX 787.50 ($10.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,064 ($26.97). The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 422.47.

In related news, insider Kal Atwal sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,931 ($25.23), for a total transaction of £10,021.89 ($13,093.66).

WH Smith Company Profile

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

