Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) PT Raised to $48.00

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WLL. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Whiting Petroleum has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.43.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WLL opened at $35.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.72 and a 200-day moving average of $25.56. Whiting Petroleum has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $38.82.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $21.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will post -5.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,043,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 894,209 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,353,000 after purchasing an additional 276,219 shares during the last quarter. Valueworks LLC increased its position in Whiting Petroleum by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 806,836 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,170,000 after buying an additional 94,425 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 730,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 266.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after purchasing an additional 320,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.