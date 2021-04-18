Windward Capital Management Co. CA Cuts Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lowered its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $118.06. 1,586,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.70 and a 1-year high of $118.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.64.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.95.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

