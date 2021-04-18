Windward Capital Management Co. CA Has $2.34 Million Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA trimmed its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 18.9% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 13,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.1% during the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,562 shares of company stock valued at $263,516. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LYB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.05.

Shares of LYB traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,157,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,150. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.87 and a 200-day moving average of $91.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $112.73.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

