Windward Capital Management Co. CA Has $32.46 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.2% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $32,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $48,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,297.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,129,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,068. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,209.71 and a 1-year high of $2,306.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,109.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1,857.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 target price (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,280.05.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,243.44, for a total transaction of $157,040.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,232.66, for a total value of $6,697,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,407 shares in the company, valued at $14,304,652.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

