Windward Capital Management Co. CA Sells 455 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA cut its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

WY traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,904,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,486,860. The company has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.90 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.38.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

