Windward Capital Management Co. CA Sells 641 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lessened its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway makes up approximately 2.2% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $22,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $790,551,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,054,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $994,611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,624 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,248.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,843,000 after acquiring an additional 925,820 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,833,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,358,000 after acquiring an additional 571,356 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $54,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

NYSE CNI traded up $1.34 on Friday, reaching $118.77. 822,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,746. The stock has a market cap of $84.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $75.51 and a 12 month high of $119.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4803 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on CNI shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.47.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.