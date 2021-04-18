Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the March 15th total of 948,700 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 433,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $587,414.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,132.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,216,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,676,000 after buying an additional 132,381 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,581,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,707,000 after purchasing an additional 22,989 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,476,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,195,000 after purchasing an additional 88,671 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 1,018.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,125,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,936 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,444,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $417.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.56%.
WTFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.
Wintrust Financial Company Profile
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
