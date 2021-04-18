Wolfe Research Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)

Wolfe Research reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

GD has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Dynamics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $169.06.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $184.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.79 and its 200 day moving average is $156.41. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $121.67 and a 1 year high of $186.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

