Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $12,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 131,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 14,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 173,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,531,000 after acquiring an additional 26,708 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XEL. TheStreet lowered Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $70.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.24. The company has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.32%.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

