Xcel Wealth Management LLC Has $383,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 16,723 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 188,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 68,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 21,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $162.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.68 and its 200 day moving average is $155.08. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.29.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

