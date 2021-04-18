Xcel Wealth Management LLC Has $863,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,501,360,000 after purchasing an additional 560,751 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PayPal by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in PayPal by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,502,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,225,552,000 after purchasing an additional 113,901 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL opened at $269.87 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.57 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $316.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.21 and a 200-day moving average of $231.84.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.25.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

