Xcel Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,610,161,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436,600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $644,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,001 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,824,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $564,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,008 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,238,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,447,444,000 after acquiring an additional 996,628 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.18.

TDOC stock opened at $190.10 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $147.71 and a one year high of $308.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of -132.94 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $383.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.39 million. On average, research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $521,955.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,592,229.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Yulun Wang sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 503,443 shares of company stock worth $97,164,192 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

