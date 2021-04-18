Xcel Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 92.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 415,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,479 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 5.4% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $15,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $38.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $215.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

