Xcel Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 2.2% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,323,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,739 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,914,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,501,137,000 after buying an additional 119,971 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,659,000 after buying an additional 733,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $1,094,024,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,646,000 after buying an additional 755,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.32.

UPS stock opened at $179.71 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.85 and a 1 year high of $180.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $155.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.18%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

