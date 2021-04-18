Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 396,175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,108 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $9,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xerox during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Xerox by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Xerox during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Xerox by 241.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Xerox during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XRX opened at $25.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.64. Xerox Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cross Research downgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

