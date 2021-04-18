Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $29.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.33% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Yara International ASA is the world’s leading supplier of mineral fertilizers with particular strength in nitrogen based fertilizers. Yara has a local presence in 50 countries worldwide. Yara offers fertilizers meeting the nutrient needs of local crops supported by agronomic advice to make farming more profitable and agriculture more sustainable. Yara has a strong position in industrial markets in Europe as a supplier of nitrogen based chemicals and is the leading supplier of liquid CO2. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

YARIY opened at $26.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average is $22.15. Yara International ASA has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $26.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

