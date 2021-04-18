YOU COIN (YOU) Price Reaches $0.0148

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. In the last week, YOU COIN has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. One YOU COIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0148 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. YOU COIN has a total market cap of $8.21 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00069046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00020558 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.60 or 0.00679884 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00088573 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00038911 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

