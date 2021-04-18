Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.76. Commercial Metals posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.10.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $1,199,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,116.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,577 shares of company stock valued at $4,178,082 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth about $253,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.47. The company had a trading volume of 14,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,574. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.10. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $32.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

