Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.76. Commercial Metals posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.10.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $1,199,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,116.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,577 shares of company stock valued at $4,178,082 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth about $253,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.47. The company had a trading volume of 14,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,574. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.10. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $32.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commercial Metals (CMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit