Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.88 Million

Brokerages predict that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will announce $85.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $92.21 million and the lowest is $72.81 million. EPR Properties reported sales of $135.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full year sales of $391.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $376.04 million to $410.44 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $480.94 million, with estimates ranging from $433.89 million to $521.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EPR Properties.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 15.35%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

EPR traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $47.96. 426,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,725. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.40. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 15.50 and a quick ratio of 15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -35.79 and a beta of 1.82.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $134,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 17.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 183.7% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EPR Properties (EPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.