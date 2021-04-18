Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.60 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will report sales of $3.60 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.66 billion and the lowest is $3.53 billion. Synchrony Financial reported sales of $3.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year sales of $14.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.54 billion to $14.55 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $15.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.99 billion to $15.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.24.

Synchrony Financial stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,526,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,733,836. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $43.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

In related news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,422 shares of company stock worth $1,072,237. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

