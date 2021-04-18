Zacks: Analysts Expect Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) to report earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.14). Alpine Immune Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to $1.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 606.16% and a negative return on equity of 80.38%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Alpine Immune Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

ALPN stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,664. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $262.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.72. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $16.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.16.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $100,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,592.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 76.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 194,233.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $432,000. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

