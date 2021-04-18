Zacks: Analysts Expect CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CohBar’s earnings. CohBar also posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CohBar will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.33). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CohBar.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Chardan Capital upped their target price on CohBar from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CohBar in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.70.

Shares of CWBR stock opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 10.26. CohBar has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44. The firm has a market cap of $69.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of CohBar by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 35,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 20,075 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of CohBar by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 43,084 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CohBar by 147.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 319,261 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CohBar by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,347,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 166,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CohBar during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About CohBar

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

