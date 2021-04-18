Zacks: Analysts Expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $64.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) will announce $64.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $76.46 million and the lowest is $54.64 million. DiamondRock Hospitality reported sales of $170.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 62.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full-year sales of $462.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $402.76 million to $568.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $747.65 million, with estimates ranging from $683.54 million to $825.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist raised their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

NYSE DRH traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,302,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,238. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.96 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $11.48.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $2,022,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,155,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,795,481.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,104,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,181 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,584,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,643 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,020,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,170,000 after acquiring an additional 279,802 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 274.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,348,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,158,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,061,000 after acquiring an additional 66,445 shares during the last quarter.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

