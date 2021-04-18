Zacks: Analysts Expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.33 Billion

Analysts expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to post $2.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.35 billion and the lowest is $2.31 billion. Eastman Chemical posted sales of $2.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full year sales of $9.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.98 billion to $9.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.31 billion to $9.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.47.

NYSE:EMN traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,473. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.20. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $119.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In related news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total transaction of $2,732,847.48. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 20,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.58, for a total transaction of $2,262,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,288.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $750,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $918,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 144,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 16,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

