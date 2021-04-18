Zacks: Analysts Expect Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to Announce $2.01 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) will post $2.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.87. Encore Capital Group reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,157.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full year earnings of $9.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $9.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $9.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $382.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.50 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 14.84%.

NASDAQ ECPG traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $38.75. The company had a trading volume of 177,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.11. Encore Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECPG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,374,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 25,202 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 19,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

