Zacks: Analysts Expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to Announce $0.42 EPS

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2021

Analysts expect that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) will announce $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Community’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. First Community posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 million. First Community had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 16.65%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCCO. Zacks Investment Research raised First Community from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on First Community from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Community by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 47,302 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in First Community by 671.0% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 245,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 213,477 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Community by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 68,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 9,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Community in the fourth quarter worth about $541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

FCCO opened at $19.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $147.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. First Community has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This is an increase from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. First Community’s payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

