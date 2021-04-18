Zacks: Analysts Expect Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. Focus Financial Partners reported earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $379.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.30 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 683,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $31,565,041.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 304,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $14,051,314.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,062,791 shares of company stock worth $141,500,944. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOCS traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,318. Focus Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $56.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.03.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

